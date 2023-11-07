Diwali, festival of lights and cultural show, at Mayo Civic Center

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota and the Hindu Samaj Temple will organize a Diwali cultural event on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

According to ICAM, “this vibrant affair combines music, dance, and other attractions that have come to be intrinsically associated with Diwali.”

Tickets to attend the festival of lights and cultural show are available online.