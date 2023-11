(ABC 6 NEWS) – In Olmsted County, the Parks Department will be hosting The Disabled American Veterans Hunt at Chester Woods Park.

The hunt will take place from November 9 through November 12.

Chester Woods Park will be closed to the public during this time.

We’re told the purpose of the hunt is to harvest a sufficient number of animals to keep the herd healthy and manageable.

For more information on this event, head to the county’s website.