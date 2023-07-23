Death investigation underway in Stewartville’s Bear Cave Park

(ABC 6 News) – A death investigation is underway after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Bear Cave Park in Stewartville, Minn.

According to the OCSO, deputies responded to a call just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at 800 10th St. NW.

ABC 6 News spoke to an OCSO official, who said that there is an ongoing investigation into the call, but would not confirm if a body was found.

According to the sheriff’s office activity logs, the type of call has been indicated as a death investigation.

The Stewartville Fire Dept. as well as Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the scene.

Officials with OCSO say that there is no threat to the public.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.