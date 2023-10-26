Days of Caring: An event helping people with fall cleanup

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – On Wednesday, Family Service Rochester hosted the Days of Caring. While the event has been going on for a while, this is the first time organizations all across Rochester are coming together to take part in volunteer work. Don Supalla is part of one of the organizations: Rochester Rotary Risers. “We do a lot of things as individual clubs, but in the past we haven’t done anything together.”

Wednesday’s event featured 13 local service organizations; about half of them are even national and international, focusing on cleaning up the yards and houses of people who otherwise don’t have the ability to do it. Jay Hesley is part of the Rochester Sertoma 700 Club. He’s glad to help clean up yards for those who have little to no mobility. “Seasonal change in Minnesota can be a challenge. If you have some mobility issues or other challenges to help get your house prepped for winter, this is the way we can help out and make it better.”

There will likely be more collaborations like this in the future. Until then, there will be another Days of Caring on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, you are asked to meet at Family Services Rochester south at 10 a.m.