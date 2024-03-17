Dancing for the Arts raises $90,000 for youth arts education

The greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust held their 11th annual Dancing for the Arts event in downtown Rochester with local celebrities going toe-to-toe.

(ABC 6 News) – The Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust held its 11th annual Dancing for the Arts event Saturday in downtown Rochester.

Local celebrities went toe-to-toe all to support youth arts education.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, Mayor Kim Norton, and even ABC 6 Meteorologist Randy Brock acted as one of the emcees of the night.

Dance instructor April Dahl says her faorite part of the event is seeing the growth and creativity blossom.

“I love working with the dancers and just seeing their growth, these are all adults that are participating, so for them it’s a journey of learning and creative expression,” said Dahl.

At the start of the night, the event raised of $90,000 dollars, out of the total goal of $120,000.