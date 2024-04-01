Cutting down on distracted driving

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers in Albert Lea will have to be more cautious as April is Distracted Drivers Awareness Month.

Albert Lea Police and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to help crack down on this issue.

“Minnesota is a hands free state, so you cannot have your cell phone in your hands when you’re driving the vehicle,” Albert Lea Police Lieutenant Jeff Strom said.

In 2023, distracted driving contributed to 136 serious injuries and 33 deaths.

The Albert Lea police department is looking to put that grant money to good use.

“April is distracted driving awareness month so officers are out on overtime shifts, looking for distracted drivers throughout the month of April,” Strom said.

This is for the statewide initiative, Towards Zero Deaths. It’s to limit the number of fatalities on the road.

Distracted means things like cell phone use, eating and drinking, or anything that causes you to take your eyes off the road.

Even if you use your phone at a red light, law enforcement says it’s still a violation.

“Sometimes people will hold their phones, be at a stop sign and looking down and if they’re on their cell phone that is a violation,” Strom said.

Those caught distracted driving will be subject to a $100 fine for the first offense. Anything after that and the fine can go up to $300.

“Our focus for the month will be stopping, educating, and even citing those who are on their cell phones or doing other forms of distracted driving,” Albert Lea police officer Chris Diesen said.

As officers are prepping to stop people from driving while distracted, ask yourself is it worth it to send that text, or can you wait until you reach your destination.

At the end of the day, it’s all about making it to your location safe and sound.

It’s much easier to pull over than being involved in a crash that’s going to cause someone to either be injured, killed, and that person might be you,” Diesen said.

So when you’re driving, put the phone down and if you really need to use it, pull over away from traffic.

Officers say doing those little things can save lives.