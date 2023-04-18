Crews to conduct prescribed burns along Highway 218 south of Austin Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said motorists may encounter smoke along Highway 218 south of Austin on Tuesday as crews conduct prescribed burns.

Motorists will encounter signs as they approach the burn areas warning of the potential of smoke. Motorists should be attentive, slow down and watch for the burn crews, who are monitoring these efforts. Prescribed burns are scheduled during optimal weather conditions to ensure safety and effectiveness.

Some of the benefits of prescribed burns include:

Warming the soil which increases microbial activity for new grasses and plants to grow.

Gets rid of some invasive species and insect populations.

Reduces leaf and grass litter that accumulates each year from last year’s growing season which allows the sunlight to better penetrate.

Reduces the risk of uncontrolled fires.

Conveys runoff and treats storm water runoff.

Promotes tall native grasses that trap blowing snow, preventing it from drifting across the road.

For more information on MnDOT Roadside Vegetation Management, CLICK HERE.