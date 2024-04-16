Cresco man found guilty of kidnapping and sexual abuse

(ABC 6 News) – On April 15, 2024, a Cresco man was found guilty of first-degree kidnapping, second degree sexual abuse and multiple felon weapon possession charges.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Bjorn Luster was charged with kidnapping and sexually abusing his victim in May 2023.

Bjorn faces a life sentence behind bars for kidnapping plus an additional 70 years for sexual abuse, three felon firearm possession charges and possession of an explosive device.

Luster will serve his sentence at Oakdale Prison near Iowa City.