Crash near Apache Mall sends four to the hospital

(ABC 6 News) – Witnesses said excessive speed likely played a role in a crash in front of Apache Mall just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Multiple police, fire fighters, and ambulances were on the scene.

We’re told by the fire department that four adults went to the hospital, two from each vehicle involved.

This was T-bone crash sending one of the two vehicles down into the ditch, the other left smashed in the road.

“The sports car came through the intersection going roughly 60 to 70 miles per hour, T-boned the van and they hit, and the car spun around two times and went into the ditch,” witness Erik Clark said.

The extent of the injuries is unclear.

We asked the fire captain on scene about what those witnesses said regarding speed.

He said it’s too early to say for sure but that’s certainly something that will be looked into as the investigation into this crash gets underway.