Court documents detail latest Austin shooting

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man faces assault and attempted murder charges after the latest shooting in Austin over the weekend.

Hector Ubaldo Serrano Maldonado, 29, is accused of shooting another man following an argument in the parking lot of The Bakery Lounge at about midnight Saturday, July 1, and hitting another man with gunfire.

Maldonado faces felony charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder–with intent, not premeditated; 1st-degree assault–great bodily harm; 2nd-degree assault–substantial bodily harm; and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents filed Monday, July 3, Austin police responded to The Bakery, 113 2nd Ave. NE, at about 12:37 a.m. July 1 after a report that a man had been shot.

Officers located the first victim, an adult male, with two gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left shoulder.

According to court documents, people in the area were tending to the man, who was taken to Mayo Clinic in Austin, then flown to Rochester.

Witnesses told police that a Hispanic man had argued with the victim, who allegedly punched the man.

Witnesses told police the Hispanic man pulled a gun from his waistband and shot at the man between 5 and 12 times. Multiple witnesses allegedly referred to the shooter as “Hector.”

Officers located 7 bullet casings on the scene, according to court documents, and reviewed video footage from inside The Bakery, which depicted a man who matched the description of Hector Maldonado.

When Austin police went to the emergency department, an officer was told another man was at the entrance with bullet fragments in his leg.

The second alleged victim told Austin police that he and his brother had gone to Cuatro Copas bar (324 Main St. N) and left around 12:30 a.m., when they saw two men arguing in a shared parking lot and heard around 6 gunshots.

The second victim said he hid behind a white truck near him, then started to go leave before he realized he had been shot.

Austin police arrested Maldonado at a NW Austin residence and recovered a loaded handgun magazine, 19 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 10 loose 5.56 rifle rounds.

A man at the residence said he had helped remove Maldonado’s guns from the residence, and they were being held in the trunk of a nearby car.

Maldonado told Austin police he did not remember any altercation at The Bakery, but said he always has a gun with him.

Bail for Maldonado was set at $100,000 with conditions, or $250,000 without conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 13.