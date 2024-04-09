Copper wire theft bill making its way through Minnesota Legislature

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota mayors of a few dozen cities are backing a bill aimed at preventing copper wire theft across the state.

HF 4461 went before its first Minnesota Senate committee on Tuesday, April 9.

The legislation has garnered the support of Xcel Energy, a handful of associations representing electrical workers and the Chiefs of Police Association.

If passed, the bill would require everyone who sells used copper wire to obtain a license. Officials argue the license would make it easier to track stolen goods.

“The folks who have licenses can sell copper. If you have a license and you are found that you’re selling copper illegally, then you no longer have a license,” said Angie Wiese, with the Department of Safety and Inspections. “That’s how we reduce the folks selling are trying to steal copper in order sell it.”

On Tuesday, the committee put a price tag on those licensed at $250 and would need to be renewed annually.

For more on this story, CLICK HERE