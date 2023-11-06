Controlled burns taking place in Rochester Monday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – In Rochester on Monday, the skies might be looking hazy with the Rochester Fire Department conducting controlled burns.

This is in collaboration with the Rochester Parks & Recreation Department.

The fires will be at Prairie Crossing Park in Northwestern Rochester and the burns will aim to maintain native prairie grass in the park.

It’s also a chance for the department to conduct active fire training.

The Rochester Fire Department recommends keeping your windows shut if you notice any firefighting activity near your home.