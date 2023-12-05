Construction nearing on State Office Building expansion, renovation

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(KSTP) – Preparations got underway Monday so construction and renovation work can begin on the Minnesota State Office Building.

The project has been the source of controversy because of the $730 million price tag — $500 million for construction and up to $230 million in interest on the bonds.

Site preparation began Monday with concrete barriers put in place to block off a parking lot, light poles taken down where the building will be expanded and markings to show how far the new building will extend. Later this week, crews will begin removing trees on the site.

Inside the building, movers began hauling away files and office furniture from the Secretary of State’s office. They have to move now because they have a lot of work to do ahead of the 2024 election season and they need to be in temporary quarters at the Veteran’s Service Center building south of the State Capitol.

All 134 Minnesota House members with offices in the building will move after the 2024 legislative session ends in May. They will have temporary offices in the Centennial Office Building directly to the east across the State Capitol lawn.

Construction is projected to be complete by 2026.