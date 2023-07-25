Concrete pavement work on I-90 between Eyota, St. Charles to begin soon

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced on Tuesday that eastbound I-90 motorists in Olmsted County should prepare for road work beginning next week.

MnDOT says crews will repair concrete pavement that will span approximately 12.5 miles of I-90 just west of Highway 42 (Eyota, Exit 224) to two miles east of Highway 74 (St. Charles, Exit 233).

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 31.

MnDOT said motorists will encounter traffic slowdowns and lane closures to eastbound I-90 traffic.

The concrete repair work is taking place on multiple southeast Minnesota highways such as Interstates 35, I-90, Highway 14 and Highway 52 in an effort to repair and repave roads to extend their lifespan.

MnDOT said they will issue additional information for when work is scheduled for other highways this summer.