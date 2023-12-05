Compliance checks done at Albert Lea liquor stores and bars

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Albert Lea Police conducted a compliance check last week of local bars and liquor shops.

The state of Minnesota mandates that compliance checks occur at least once a year for tobacco.

Albert Lea undergoes checks twice a year for both alcohol and tobacco.

“[Albert Lea Police] canvased all the licensees that were open on that particular day, which added up to thirty-nine. Thirty-five of them passed,” said J.D. Carlson, Director of Public Safety for Albert Lea. “We’re pleased with the high percentage. We want them to pass.”

ALPD found two violations related to alcohol and one for tobacco.

Each of those violations should result in citations.

The city did not disclose the names of the businesses. One store that didn’t pass had a device that reads driver’s licenses malfunction.