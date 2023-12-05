Community shines at Legacy Toys drive

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Southeastern Minnesotans exceeded a $10,000 Toys For Tots matching event.

Legacy Toys announced the toy match event to help Toys for Tots meet this year’s demand. For every toy purchased in the store, Legacy Toys would match in donations.

Now, over 20,000 dollars worth of toys are heading for families in need around the Rochester area.

“Hopefully huge. I mean, it’s very small dip in the big scheme of things when it comes to Toys for Tots. I mean, the 10,000 donation is gonna be huge,” said Legacy Toys store manager Monique Shanice. “We are still taking in donations right now as well, but I think it’s gonna hit and impact people that really do need just like that, that something for Christmas that we a little bit of help.”

Legacy Toys is still taking donations and are especially in need for toys of both boys and girls, 10 years and up.