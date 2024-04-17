Community management of sex offenders

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester officials met at Assisi Heights to calm mounting concerns from the community about the management of convicted sex offenders.

At 6 p.m., the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Olmsted County officials, the Department of Human Services and Rochester Police Department will speak to community concerns.

Residents of Rochester are invited to learn more about rehabilitation and integration procedures surrounding sex offenders and what you should expect if there is an offender in your area.

“It will really provide them a time to learn and also ask tough questions. We are open to having dialogue and discussions,” said Robyn Wood with Olmsted County.

This story will be updated at 10 p.m.