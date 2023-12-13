Comfortcare bring holiday joy to residents and community

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin had a few special visitors Tuesday.

The staff at Good Samaritan Society Comforcare in Austin dressed up as Santa and Mrs. Clause and took some pictures with residents as well as other members of the community.

This was a first of its kind event held at Comforcare and staff say the pictures helped bring joy to residents, staff and the community.

“it’s important because our residents haven’t probably gotten to take a picture or see Santa clause in quite a few years and were bring it here and so Santa luckily could come here and we could have community members and its good for our staff they could bring their kids right here and they don’t have to go somewhere and wait in line,” said Clara Stitt, the administrator at Good Samaritan Society – Comforcare in Austin.

The Good Samaritan Society Comfortcare in Austin held two sessions to visit Santa and Mrs. Clause. The staff also spotted the Grinch lurking around the Christmas tree.