Comedian, ‘Impractical Jokers’ star Sal Vulcano to perform in Rochester this fall

(ABC 6 News) – Comedian and podcast host, Sal Vulcano has added Rochester to his Live 2023 tour.

Vulcano will be performing at Mayo Civic Center on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office or online, HERE.

Ticket prices are $59.75, $49.75 and $39.75.

The Staten Island, New York native is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

In addition to performing as part of The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe to sold-out arenas, Sal founded the No Presh Network in 2020, hosting “Hey Babe!” and “Taste Buds” podcasts.

Mayo Civic Center Box Office hours are Monday-Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.