Coalition for Rochester Area Housing receives $4 million from Mayo Clinic

(ABC 6 News) – Mayo Clinic announced $22 million in charitable donations to local communities on Wednesday, with $14.25 million going to organizations in Olmsted County.

The Coalition for Rochester Area Housing received a $4 million contribution from Mayo Clinic to expand their efforts to provide affordable housing to people in Olmsted County.

This donation brings Mayo’s total contribution to the Coalition to $13 million over the last five years, since their first $4 million donation kick-started the organization in 2017.

Executive Director JoMarie Morris says they are grateful to Mayo Clinic for the continued support in providing affordable housing to the community.

“What it’s really gonna do is accelerate our production of both rental units and also home ownership opportunities, especially for our BIPOC community,” said Morris.

Rochester is seeing one of the worst racial gaps of home ownership in the country, with 77% white home ownership versus 22% Black ownership.

The funding from Mayo Clinic will help expand the Coalition’s program to increase home ownership for BIPOC communities.