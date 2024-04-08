Clouds to spoil eclipse viewing for many locally

A low pressure system will push through the state on Monday leading to plenty of clouds and the chance for a few more late day and evening showers.

There may be a few breaks in the clouds for some to get a possible glimpse of the eclipse south of the state line in north Iowa, however the best chance for viewing will be near and south of Highway 20 in central and southern Iowa. Long story short, the further south you go, the better chances there will be to view the eclipse. In southeast Minnesota, chances are very small.

If you’re able to view the eclipse, it will start at approximately 12:48 PM with max eclipse occurring at approximately 2:02 PM and the eclipse will end at approximately 3:15 PM.

While the ABC 6 Weather First area is not in the path of totality, approximately 78-81% of the sun will be covered by the moon locally.

Another wave of moisture will arrive by evening leading to the chance of a few more showers that will linger late into the night.