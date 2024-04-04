Clear Lake and north Iowa museum awarded $400,000 for tourism project

(ABC 6 News) – On April 4, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded more than $3 million in Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) grants to 10 Iowa communities, including Clear Lake.

The city of Clear Lake and the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum received a $400,000 award to construct the Surf District Music Enrichment and Immersive Center.

The funds will help construct a lobby, ticket office, gift shop, rooftop observation deck/performance space and relegating 1,800 square foot showcasing Clear Lake’s musical history.

Other projects include park improvements at Fort Dodge, water-based venue upgrades in Atlantic and Mt. Ayr, campsites and railway restoration in Mt. Pleasant, modernization of a children’s theater in Des Moines, outdoor play stations in Kalona, park renovations in Carroll and Rock Valley,