City of St. Cloud hopes to place full-size replica of Space Shuttle downtown

(KSTP) – An out-of-this-world tourist attraction may be coming to St. Cloud.

The city hopes to bring a full-scale replica of the Space Shuttle downtown.

St. Cloud inventor Felicity-John Pederson bought the replica from NASA.

“It’s very majestic,” Pederson said. “When you look at it, it’s like, ‘Wow.’”

The plan is to bring the 60-foot tall, 80-foot wide, and 130-foot long model to a parking lot next to a future children’s museum.

“Take off the tail, the engine components, and different pieces will get unbolted, and that will be on trucks and come up and will be reassembled here in St. Cloud,” Pederson said.

The move from Kennedy Space Center in Florida to St. Cloud will cost about $1 million.

The group is working out the final details on the project and they hope to have the replica shuttle in St. Cloud by the end of the year.