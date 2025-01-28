City of Claremont selects next mayor

(ABC 6 News) — The search for the next Claremont mayor is officially over.

After write-in candidate Casey Striver did not meet the qualifications to be the mayor, the Claremont City Council selected a new mayor out of a pool of applicants on Monday.

Related: City of Claremont reveals winner of mayoral race was not qualified

Related: Claremont City Council to appoint new mayor

The city received six candidates before narrowing the pool down to two: Ethan Johnson and Jared Sultze. Both men, according to the council, were fit to be mayor, but in the end, the role went to Jared Sultze.

“I wanna focus on the growth, I really do, I want to make sure that our community is growing, I wanna see more faces coming into this town, if we don’t get some more people living here, it’s really difficult for us to bring some local businesses in,” Sultze said.

Councilmembers said it boiled down to Sultze coming to previous meetings, and the outlook he brings to Claremont’s future.