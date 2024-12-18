City of Claremont reveals winner of mayoral race was not qualified

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – According to the numbers, it seemed that Casey Striver had won the election and was set to take over at the beginning of next year.

Striver received 47 percent of the votes over current mayor Tasha Dahl who only received 30 percent of the votes, but Striver’s residency was called into question.

“I gave them a copy of my driver’s license, the city attorney knew what my address was and it’s been countless investigations.”

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website, some of the prerequisites are all candidates must be a resident in their district for at least 30 days before the general election and be eligible to vote in Minnesota.

Claremont City Attorney Mark Rahrick said Striver did not meet those prerequisites.

“Living in one location does not count if you don’t have an intent to live their permanently, and likewise voicing an intent to live in a precinct does not cut it.”

Striver said he purchased a house in Claremont last year and marked that as his place of residency when he ran for mayor, but according to Rahrick, Striver doesn’t own the home in Claremont, but the actual owner allowed him to stay in a room inside the house.

The house Striver did own however was uninhabitable.

“It is vacant, it has had the water shut off, the electric meter has been pulled, the roof and windows are damaged, Mr. Striver has not pulled a permit to remodel that structure,” Rahrick said.

He also documented the owner of that house said that Striver moved into the place in September but moved out mid-November.

Striver signed an affidavit in December, doubling down on his residency at the house but that contradicts what was reported by the owner.

Claremont will not have a new mayor and many voters were visibly upset.