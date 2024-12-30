Claremont city council to appoint new mayor

(ABC 6 News) – The Claremont city council is set to appoint a new mayor, after determining the candidate who won the Nov. 5 election didn’t meet the qualifications to run for the seat, according to city officials.

Casey Striver earned an unexpected victory in the race as a write-in candidate, but shortly after winning the seat, concerns arose that Striver wasn’t actually a resident of the city.

Now the city council will appoint a new mayor at its January meeting.

According to the city’s website, the appointee could be a member of the public, or an existing city council member.

If the appointee is a member of the city council, the council will vote to appoint a member of the public to fill the vacant council position.

The council can choose to immediately fill the vacant council position, or may choose to accept and review applications for the vacant position before voting to fill the position. In the meantime, the council may appoint a council person as acting mayor until the mayor’s position is filled.

The next city council meeting will be held on Jan. 7.