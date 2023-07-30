Sunday local church special streamed out of Minnesota jail

(ABC 6 News)- Eagle Brook Church took a page out of Johnny Cash’s book, in a new effort to provide a message to those incarcerated in Minnesota’s largest prison.

This Sunday at any Eagle Brook Campus, churchgoers will see a clip of a special concert put on inside the Minnesota Correctional Facility – Faribault.

Eagle Brook’s Senior Pastor Jason Strand helped organize the show.

A video of the concert will be played during their service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Rochester or you can view the service online through their Facebook page.