Christmas Eve fire damages Winona home

(ABC 6 News) – A home in Winona sustained major damage after a fire burned through the structure late Christmas Eve.

On Sunday night around 9:56 p.m., the Winona Fire Dept. was dispatched to a home fire on the 300 block of Mankato Ave.

According to WFD officials, the occupants of the home were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived on the scene.

The blaze caused fire, smoke, heat, and water damage to much of the two-story home, according to the fire department.

There were no injuries reported.

The Winona Police Dept., Winona Area Ambulance Service, American Red Cross, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal assisted at the scene.