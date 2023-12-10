Children spread holiday cheer as they “shop with a cop” Saturday afternoon

(ABC 6 News) – Area law enforcement teamed up with dozens of children in the 20th annual “Shop with a Cop” event in Rochester Saturday afternoon to spread holiday cheer.

Area schools identified 66 kids to participate in this year’s event, with each of them receiving a $120 dollar Walmart gift card to purchase presents for themselves and family members.

Each child was paired up with someone from the Rochester Police Dept., Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol to shop for gifts for themselves, family members or friends at the north Walmart.

After the shopping spree, the teams sat down to have lunch together and even toured RPD squad cars and the county’s mobile command center.

“Our goal is to brighten the season for local families while building positive relationships with young people,” said Rochester Police Chief Jim Franklin. “We’re so grateful for the opportunity to participate in this holiday giving tradition.”

Shop with a Cop is organized by the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League, aka PAL.

The event is sponsored by the Rochester Police Benevolent Association, Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Powers Ventures, Black Swan Living, Gillette, Pepsi, Walmart and Sam’s Club.