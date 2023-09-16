Charles City man in hospital after crash Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City man is in the hospital after a crash early Saturday morning, according to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 6 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 65 south of Mason City, Iowa.

According to a press release, 38-year-old Anthony Slocum was driving his vehicle when it left the road and became wedged under the overhead bridge at the top of the embankment.

A deputy with CGCSO tended to Slocum’s injuries until medics arrived.

Slocum was transported to Mercy One North Iowa by the Mason City Fire Medics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol also assisted at the scene.