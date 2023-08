(ABC 6 News) – Starting Thursday, Aug. 10, the Charles City Library will be closed for one month due to renovations to the building.

According to library officials, it is having tile work done inside the lobby.

The library will be closed to the public for approximately four weeks.

Officials ask people to put all materials on reserve for curbside pickup during renovations.

You can call the library at 257-6319 or log in online.