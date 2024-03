(ABC 6 News) – Fire crews in Charles City responded to calls of smoke in an apartment hallway Friday night.

According to their Facebook, firefighters were sent to the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive around 7:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a pot with grease smoking on the stove of a downstairs apartment.

Firefighters were able to shut off the stove and ventilate the apartment.

Crews were on scene for about 45 minutes.