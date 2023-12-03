Charles City Fire Rescue pitches in during Saturday night fire

(ABC 6 News) – Numerous fire departments, including Charles City Fire Rescue, came together to help put out a fire that had ignited inside a shop late Saturday night.

According to Charles City Fire Rescue officials, around 10:30 p.m. firefighters were called to assist a neighboring department with a structure fire off of Highway 18.

The fire was located in a rural area, according to officials, requiring fire crews to bring extra personnel as well as hauling water with their tanker.

Firefighters on the scene were met with numerous other departments attempting to extinguish the blaze inside a shop that is adjacent to a residence.

According to officials, crews used a technique called drafting to ensure there was a water supply. The press release states drafting, “utilizes large, portable tanks to hold water while a pumper truck sucks the water from the tank and sends it to the hose crews,” adding that this technique is used by CCFD regularly.

No one was injured in the fire, but officials note the fire caused significant damage.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this story with more information once it becomes available.