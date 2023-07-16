Charles City family recognized at this year’s Iowa State Fair for dedication to agriculture

(ABC 6 News) – A Charles City family will be recognized for their dedication to agriculture and strong Iowa farm values at this year’s Iowa State Fair.

The Way We Live Award is handed out to a number of families each year as part of the state fair’s recognition of “outstanding farm families.”

This year, the Forsyth Family Farm is being honored alongside five other Iowa families.

According to the Iowa State Fair’s website:

“The Forsyth family of Charles City has found a variety of ways to be ambassadors for the agriculture industry. Duane, Mark and Joel Forsyth have put in countless hours to care for crops, livestock and their families. All members of the family have contributed to the farming operation. It takes multiple hands to have the farm function successfully. Every member of the Forsyth family has been involved in FFA and is focused on being an advocate for the agriculture industry. The family farms 2,500 acres of row crops, including corn and soybeans, and over 80% of the land that is farmed is family owned. In addition, the farm has had a variety of livestock, ranging from dairy, sheep, beef cattle and pigs. Today, Forsyth Brother Show Pigs has a farrow-to-finish operation with over sixty sows that are bred year-round. The Forsyth Family continues to keep farming values at heart, and they believe that with the power of God’s love, the family business will stay focused on the important things in life.“

The Forsyth Family Farm is set to be recognized on Saturday, Aug. 12 at 11:45 a.m. at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage.

According to the state fair’s website, each award-winning family receives a prize package with $250, complimentary admission tickets, free parking, various Fair coupons, recognition on the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, highlight videos and a photo display in the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center during the Fair, as well as an overnight stay at the Holiday Inn Downtown Mercy Campus.

In the awards 15 years, 82 Iowa families have been recognized for their love of farming.

The Iowa State Fair runs from Aug. 10-20 at the Iowa State Fair grounds. For more information on this year’s fair, click here.