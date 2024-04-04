Changes to anti-abortion MOMS program sent to governor

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa lawmakers are sending changes to an anti-abortion program to Governor Kim Reynolds’ desk.

The More Options for Maternal Support (MOMS) program was created in 2022, but the state couldn’t find an organization qualified to run it.

The latest bill would allow the Department of Health to administer the program directly.

Republicans say the program helps promote healthy pregnancies, while Democrats take issue with state money being sent to crisis pregnancy centers, organizations known to mislead pregnant people seeking abortion care.

The bill has already passed the Senate and will now go to Reynolds.