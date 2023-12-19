Cerro Gordo Public Health warns of rising respiratory illnesses

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Cerro Gordo Public Health says the county is seeing a large rise in cases of COVID, RSV and the flu. In response, the CG Public Health urges people in the county to follow some protective steps.

Staying home while you’re sick, regularly washing your hands and covering your coughs.

If you haven’t already get your flu shot, your COVID and RSV vaccinations