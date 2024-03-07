Century/JM Boys Hockey loses to #2 Chanhassen in Class AA quarterfinals, 7-0

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) — The Century/John Marshall boys hockey team lost to #2 Chanhassen 7-0 in the Class AA quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, March 7 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This was the first year of Century and John Marshall playing as a co-op, breaking through after upsetting Lakeville South for the Section 1AA Championship.

The Panthers held out early against the Storm but gave up the first goal of the day to Jack Christ with 56 seconds before the first intermission.

From there, the floodgates opened as Chanhassen put the Panthers on their backs defensively, ripping off three goals each in the final two periods. In total, seven different Storm players lit the lamp while Chanhassen outshot Century/JM a staggering 42-12.

“Well, Kyle (Lappi) was playing a hell of a game,” senior forward Jonathan Burmester said postgame. “He kept on saving pucks, kept us in it. Then, we just kept on trying to score a goal, tried our best but it just didn’t happen.”

“(The Storm) are a hungry team, they have no problems going after rebounds and some of those guys, they’re just relentless,” Century/JM co-head coach Matt Erredge assessed. “And for (Lappi) to stop a lot of the first shots and make some big saves on some 2-on-0’s, breakaways, things like that — so yeah, hats off to Kyle, he was good.”

“I mean, they’re a super-skilled team, so that’s them,” senior forward Aiden “Doc” Emerich conceded. “But yeah, they’re a quick team. They beat us with their speed, so…”

“Puck possession, we spent a lot of time with our top guys here in our defensive zone and they kind of wore us down,” Panthers co-head coach Josh Klingfus added. “And (we) tried to keep up with ‘them the best we could. But, they’re a very good hockey team, hats off to those guys, they’re very skilled, well-coached.”

Century/JM will now face #3 Centennial in the Class AA Consolation Bracket on Friday at Aldrich Arena in Maplewood at 11 AM.