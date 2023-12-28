Celebrating the season at Lime Creek Nature Center

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – At Lime Creek Nature Center, families took part in an annual event where they celebrate the season Thursday.

Nature Center hid a bunch of animal pelts in the forest for the families to see if they can spot the animals in the woods.

They also camouflaged themselves on the prairie—essentially playing hide and seek the old-fashioned way.

The one-day event is a great way for kids to ‘run off the sugar’ after the holidays, staff say.

And if they gain a new appreciation for the outdoors? That’s a bonus.

“My absolute passion is to help people understand just how connected we are with nature,” conservation education manager Heather Hucka said. “There is no better way to connect than to play and to have a natural interaction with the resource. So playing in the prairie, playing in the forest, enjoying time outside as a family — not just going (to) play outside alone.”

Thursday was Lime Creek’s 10th year celebrating the outdoors with local families.