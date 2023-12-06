Canton man will serve 73 days in jail for assault on state trooper

By KAALTV
Jacob Olias Erickson / Fillmore County Jail

(ABC 6 News) – Fillmore County court found a man guilty to fourth-degree assault of a peace officer and one count of DWI following a traffic stop and fight with law enforcement in February.

Jacob Olias Erickson of Canton pleaded guilty to, Erickson pleaded guilty to one count of fourth-degree assault and one count of DWI–refusal to test on Wednesday, Sept. 13, according to court records.

Fillmore County Court sentenced Erickson to serve 73 days at Fillmore County Jail. He was also sentenced to two and four years supervised probation served concurrently.

Additoinally, Erickson will pay $1,000 in fines and $245.98 in restitution.