Cannabis education advocates visit Minnesota capitol

(ABC 6 News) – The Cannabis Awareness and Education Council for Youth spoke out to Minnesota students on Thursday, focusing on marijuana abuse among young people.

The group wants cannabis policies to acknowledge and provide informational resources about the use of marijuana.

Organizer Darian Lofton, a coordinator with the council, says it’s important to get more young people involved in legislation that impacts them.

“We just want to make sure that we are able to engage young people in this one, in this policy work, but also engage them and make sure that they know that they have a stack in this, too,” said Lofton.

The group held a series of listening sessions for high school and college students to get their perspective to help formulate policy recommendations to Minnesota lawmakers.