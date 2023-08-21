Byron man faces weapon assault charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man faces assault charges after an alleged knife attack Saturday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of 8th Street NE, Byron, at about 6 p.m. Aug. 19, after a woman told dispatch she’d been assaulted.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, as deputies arrived, they found the 50-year-old woman in front of the property, holding her right arm, which had a 2.5-inch laceration.

She told deputies Lee Stellmaker, 51, had cut her with the knife during a fight.

Deputies made contact with Stellmaker inside the home and arrested him.

Parkin said deputies reported finding blood droplets on Stellmaker’s clothing and a knife they believe was used in the attack.

Stellmaker invoked his right to remain silent, but allegedly blew a 0.28 preliminary breath test at the Adult Detention Center, according to the OCSO.

Parkin said the OCSO recommended a charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon.