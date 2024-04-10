Byron man accused of pulling gun in dog dispute

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday after allegedly threatening a man during an unleashed dog-walk.

Roy Earl Diehl, 77, was charged in late March with felony terroristic threats and gross misdemeanor dangerous weapons–intentionally point a gun.

According to court documents, at about 6 p.m. March 28, a man told Olmsted County deputies Diehl had pointed a gun at him.

The man showed deputies a video of an incident, in which the man allegedly walked 10-15 feet behind Diehl and his dog.

The man told Diehl his dog needed to be on a leash and the two argued, until Diehl allegedly drew a small handgun, pointed it at the man, put his finger on the trigger and walked toward the man with the phone.

Court documents allege that in the video, the man with the phone appeared to be retreating.

Court documents claim that multiple witnesses also said Diehl pointed a gun at the caller.

Diehl is scheduled to appear for another hearing June 4.