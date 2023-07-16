Byron Good Neighbor Days Car Show: Featuring some hot rods

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Byron was full of hot rods Sunday, all a part of the Byron Good Neighbor Days Car Show.

Of course, many of these classic cars come with great back stories from their owners. Chad Rolandson’s father bought a 56 Chevy pickup back in the 80’s and used it quite a bit as work truck when he first got it. Chad drives it around for fun now until his son can drive it.

“He gave it to my youngest son. It’s in his name. We bring it to the Byron car show and drive it around a little bit. Like I said it’s a 56 – 3200. Like I said everything is original on it. The only thing I’ve changed is I put some tires on it,” said Chad.

Chad says it brings back a lot of memories when he gets behind the wheel.

“I guess I didn’t appreciate it as much back then as I do now. That he’s kept it in such great shape. And it brings back a lot of cool memories of car shows, small little trips,” said Chad.

His family has also restored a 1960s Camero and plans on doing a few more.