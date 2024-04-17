Abbott Labs tops Q1 expectations, raises low end of 2024 guidance range

ABBOTT PARK, Illinois (AP) — Abbott Laboratories reported a first-quarter profit of $1.23 billion Wednesday.

The company, based in Abbott Park, Illinois, posted net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations by 2 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $9.96 billion in the period, also beating analyst forecasts of $9.85 billion.

Abbott raised the low end of its full-year earnings forecast by five cents. It now expects earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.70 per share.

Abbott shares, up 10% this year, fell more than 3% Wednesday.

