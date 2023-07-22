Buffalo Center man pleads guilty to multiple sex crimes involving a child

(ABC 6 News) – A Buffalo Center man will be sent to prison for 30 years for multiple sex crimes involving a child in Winnebago County, Iowa.

Brandon Bassett, 37, pled guilty this week to multiple felonies, including third degree sexual abuse, sexual exploitation of a minor and lascivious acts with a child.

Bassett was charged in April, 2022, after an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced this week to ten years in prison on all three counts, those sentences being served consecutively.

Bassett will also pay more than $1,400 in fines as well as be placed under supervision to the Department of Correctional Services for life.