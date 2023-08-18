Broken sprinkler causes water damage at NW Rochester condo building

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire call at a condominium building in northwest Rochester Friday morning.

When they got there, crews found out that the sprinkler system was running, which prompted the fire call. However, there was never a fire. One of the sprinklers was broken, activating the system, and causing water damage in the building.

Crews are still on scene cleaning things up and assessing the damage. ABC 6 News also has a crew on scene and is working to gather more information.