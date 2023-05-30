BREAKING NEWS: “Suspicious death” involving a fire in Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – One person is found dead after a fire in Pine Island Monday night, with officials leading an investigation into what they call a “suspicious death”.

It happened at 9230 County RD 5 NW in Pine Island.

The call came in at 5:50 p.m. Monday night.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the Pine Island Fire Dep. as well as the medical examiner.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information as soon as it’s available.