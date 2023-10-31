Boyer Halloween continues on despite snow

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – When thinking of Halloween in Rochester, the mind might go to one particular house on the northwest side, the Boyer family home. Despite unusual winds and snow on Halloween, the family looks to keep spirits high Tuesday night.

With more than 150 inflatables ready to be up for Halloween morning, that wasn’t the case with this year’s weather. Because of the high winds, hardly anything could be inflated. While a bummer, Mike Boyer, the mastermind behind the nearly decade-long Rochester favorite, wants to make a difference.

“It’s been a bit different. We started out sweating as we set up on October 1, and now we’re standing here in snow and high winds,” said Boyer.

“So it’s been challenging that way. We finally got our rain, so there was three nights I wasn’t able to decorate or do anything. It’s still fun. It’s still Halloween. As long as I see one kid smiling and having a good time, then it was worth it.”

Just one smile, and donations to make other people smile when they don’t have to worry about their next meal. Every year, Boyer Halloween raises money for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“It makes a huge impact. A lot of people making a small donation, it adds up to something big,” said Jessica Sund, Director of Development and Communications for Channel One Regional Food Bank.

“To purchase some really quality food, milk, eggs, protein, things that our shoppers really need.”

The Boyer family lights up their display at 5348 51st St. NW. and will run it through Wednesday. For weather-related updates, you can follow their Facebook page.

As of Tuesday morning, more than $4,000 has been raised. If you’d like to donate but can’t physically make it out, you can use their Venmo account to make a donation.