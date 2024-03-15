Bowman murder investigation continues with search of Betty’s messages; police considered looking for evidence of suicide

(ABC 6 News) – The investigation into a Rochester woman’s alleged poisoning continues following her husband’s indictment on 1st-degree murder charges, according to new search warrants.

Former Mayo Clinic doctor Conner Bowman was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of 1st-degree premeditated murder on Jan. 5.

Bowman was accused of poisoning his wife, Betty Bowman, in August of 2023.

The most recent Olmsted County search warrants, filed late Thursday, March 14, concern Betty Bowman’s messages to friends.

According to the first warrant, dated Jan. 17, Rochester police sought messages between Betty Bowman and a companion, who told police Betty had messaged him about her sudden illness on August 16, shortly before she died.

From Olmsted County search warrants

Betty Bowman, a 32-year-old pharmacist, went to the Mayo Clinic emergency room Aug. 16 with symptoms similar to food poisoning, which advanced to cardiac issues and organ failure.

She died Aug. 20, and the SE MN Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she had died from colchicine poisoning.

A second search warrant publicly filed March 14 suggests that Rochester police considered a search for “evidence of suicidal plans or thoughts” in a search of the Bowmans’ residence and vehicles.

From Olmsted County search warrants — this warrant was not served, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

The second search warrant was not served, according to Minnesota Court Records Online, and was dated Aug. 30, 2023.

Previous search warrants filed in Olmsted County alleged that Betty Bowman had purchased a gout medication called colchicine from “Mark Cuban Plus Drugs,” had possibly attempted to poison Betty Bowman more than once, and had possibly purchased another toxic substance called oil of wintergreen.

Bowman’s defense filed a motion to discuss an omnibus hearing to go over the evidence both sides plan to present at court Friday, March 15.

The omnibus hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Connor Bowman is currently held in the Olmsted County ADC on $2 million bail with conditions, or $5 million without.