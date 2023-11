(ABC 6 News) – Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo’s beloved black bear has died, according to a social media post made by the zoo Saturday.

According to the post, the Black Bear was “humanely euthanized after the sudden onset of paralysis in her back legs.

Credit: Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Facebook

Zoo officials say she lived nearly 25 years at the Zollman Zoo and staff is saddened by her loss.